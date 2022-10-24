Our Directions in Herrin helps make golf a new sport at SI Special Olympics

HERRIN — Twelve adult clients of Our Directions in Herrin with varying life challenges have learned the game of golf and are largely responsible for the sport being added to the Southern Illinois Special Olympics next spring.

Agency manager Kim Butler said this year marks the second summer of instruction as provided by longtime Herrin High School coach Mike Mooneyham and his wife, Andrea.

"All of our clients just love playing the game," Butler said. "Not only do they love it, but they're getting good at it. This is one of the best activities that we have ever done. It helps with their hand-eye coordination and gets them outside where they can enjoy some fresh air."

Butler said she can't recall clients ever enjoying an activity more.

"All week long, they're asking me, 'Are we golfing today?' We had 12 participate this year, but I bet we have quite a few more next year."

One of the golf participants included Lyren Bailey. She said golf is "a neat sport" and that she "loved learning and playing" the game.

"I'm best at driving the ball off the tee," Bailey said. "I've also learned how to hold a club and how to swing it."

Kenny Kronenberger, another Our Directions client, said he became fascinated with golf by watching it on TV.

"I really look forward to playing every week," he said.

Mike Mooneyham, an accomplished golfer in his own right, said most practice sessions run anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes and are conducted across the street from the agency at Diamond 1 in Herrin.

"They have gotten to know what each of the club's names are and what they are designed for," he said. "They've learned the language of golf, the rules of the game, how to score, and etiquette, as well as safety issues."

Mooneyham said he has pushed the fundamentals each of the last two summer seasons.

On Thursday, the players were rewarded with the opportunity to play a hole or two at Pine Lakes Golf Course following four months of practice in an open field.

"We can't thank the Prestons (course owners) enough for their support in this project," Mooneyham said. "They have been extremely helpful from the very beginning."

Andrea Mooneyham said the players' smiles make all the work worthwhile.

"Mike works with the long game and chipping and I work with them on the putting," she said. "All of them have really taken to the game. They are playing much better than we thought they could play so soon. Some are even getting the ball up in the air more frequently now."

Andrea added that Kronenberger draws most of the attention as he can drive the ball much further than the others.

"He's hit some balls over the fence at Diamond 1 that have even cleared the batting cage. The others love cheering for him. In fact, they all cheer for one another to do well. It's so sweet."