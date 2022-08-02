Over $2M in ARPA grants awarded in Williamson County

MARION — The Williamson County Board of Commissioners are doling out $2,368,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies to 13 municipalities and agencies within the county.

Johnston City is receiving $300,000 that will be applied to its $4 million-plus new water tower and meters project.

"The only way I could be happier is if we had gotten even more money," said Mayor Doug Dobbins. "This is a fantastic help to us. It's that much less that we have to pay off on the 30-year bank loan. We are very grateful for this award."

Dobbins explained that the new water tower and the replacement of meters within the city was a much-needed project to upgrade the community's infrastructure.

Spillertown mayor Dustin Eldridge was ecstatic that the board funded 100% of its funding request or $262,000.

"This is absolutely fantastic news," Eldridge said. "It will most definitely ease our pain financially. Our budget will not be impacted. What this money allows us to do is purchase three new sewer lift stations to replace the three we have that were put in back in the 1990s."

Eldridge said the lift stations will be equipped with new pumps and valves, as well as a new circuit board.

"We will no longer have to keep repairing old worn out equipment," Eldridge said. "Plus, with the purchase of these new lift stations, we will be able to monitor them from our cellphones. In the event there's a problem with one of them, we can get a repairman out much quicker to cut down on our cost."

Herrin's House of Hope was granted $75,000 meeting the agency's request.

"I'm speechless. I was praying about this yesterday and got a call from the county today telling me that we had received what we had asked for - the full amount. That means a lot to our organization, community and region," said agency director John Steve.

Steve said all of the money will be used to purchase food and kitchen supplies.

"This assures that we will have enough food to feed those who visit our soup kitchen through the biggest part of next year. This is a very impactful gift."

Steve said Herrin's House of Hope will celebrate 10 full years of service to the community on Sept. 13.

Since opening in 2013, the agency has doled out more than 400,000 meals and remained open throughout the pandemic.

"There was a period of time when so many people were out of work that we were providing double meals, or about 600 a day to 300 different people," Steve said. "We were even open six days a week there for a period of time. Today, we're back to serving about 150 meals Monday through Friday."

Also receiving ARPA funding in Williamson County were:

Lake of Egypt Water District ($100,000)

Village of Pittsburg Water District ($300,000)

City of Herrin ($162,000); North Highway Water District ($235,800)

City of Carterville ($300,000); Office of the Public Defender ($90,000)

Burnside Water District ($300,000)

Williamson County Sheriff's Department ($138,000)

CASA of Williamson County ($58,000); and Children's Advocacy Center ($52,000)

In a joint statement, Commissioners Jim Marlo, Brent Gentry and Tim Atkisson said it was a pleasure to "touch as many lives as possible" through the awarding of the ARPA grants.