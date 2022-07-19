Pepsi makes large donation to Marion VFW

MARION — Pepsi Mid-America President Keith Dickens said Tuesday that his company had committed to donate $5,000 to the Marion VFW to help pay for a new electronic sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and West Longstreet Road in Marion.

The club will use the sign to promote upcoming events and various activities at the facility. Names of those who have donated to the sign project will also be featured on the sign.

"Our company has always been very supportive of the military," Dickens said. "Their gift to all of us is much greater than our gift to them. We have and will continue to support Veterans Honor Flights here in Southern Illinois and the Veterans on Parade (in Marion). We're most certainly glad to be a part of this project. Our veterans have sacrificed so much."

Ray Hancock, Marion VFW officer, said that the Pepsi Mid-America contribution pushes their funds raised total to well past $30,000. The VFW is closing in on their target goal of $40,000 raised.

Hancock said that business donations combined with private donations have gone well and the club will benefit greatly from the addition of the sign.