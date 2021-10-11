Program on heritage chickens set for November in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — You can diversify your egg production through a heritage chickens workshop at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Jackson County Extension office.

Green, brown, tan, red, pink and blue — not to mention all the shades in between — is how you could describe the colors of your daily egg collection. There is a diverse range of heritage breeds for laying as well as meat birds.

Maggie Ray, local food systems and small farms program coordinator for the Illinois Extension Service, had the idea for the workshop after seeing chickens in a backyard in Carbondale, hearing people talk about chickens and seeing them on social media.

“What we’re talking about is heritage chickens. They are good for backyards and farms,” Ray said.

She bought blue eggs at Aldi recently because they were different.

The workshop will cover a variety of topics, including:

Different heritage breeds and their eggs

Selecting healthy chickens or young chickens

Different coops, including moveable coops

How to feed chickens for egg production

The program will be taught by Katie Bell.

Whether looking to add chickens to a farm stand or personal flock, this program will make everyone want to collect them.

This program also has an option to attend online.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/heritagechickens or call the Murphysboro 618-687-1727. Please indicate whether you are attending this program in person or remotely.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities. For a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact Maggie Ray at mro@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.