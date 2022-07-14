ReaderLink is a successful, growing entity in Marion

MARION — Walking inside the city's newest distribution center - ReaderLink - is like entering a major metropolitan airport. There is a vast amount of space engulfing you with pockets of workers bustling about tending to their tasks.

There were stacks upon stacks of inventory pallets running from the floor to the ceiling spread out over 100 yards in length. Workers were placing returned books on conveyor belts for repurposing. There was shredding and recycling underway. Forklifts were moving product.

In essence, it is the modern version of factory life with multi-million-dollar air-conditioning units to keep workers and their environment comfortable, clean and sterile in a facility that measures 1.1 million square feet, or 26 covered acres.

ReaderLink, which services more than 100,000 chain retailers and specialty stores nationwide, moved into the former Circuit City building a little over a year ago. It is the main tenant of this gargantuan complex, leasing 630,000 square feet with plans to acquire another 100,000 square feet in the near future.

ReaderLink's publishing division, Printers Row Publishing Group, is a Top 10 U.S. trade publisher. The company distributes interactive children's books, activity kits, adult reference books and classic literature.

"One of the primary functions of this facility is to centralize the inventory for our publishing company, Printers Row Publishing," said Jeffry McReaken, director of plant operations. "We serve clients such as Walmart, Target, Sam's and Costco."

The Oakbrook, Illinois-based company owns six distribution centers nationwide, including Marion, which is known as the Midwest Publishing Distribution Center for ReaderLink. Other distribution centers are located in Salem, Virginia; Winder, Georgia; Romeoville, Illinois; Denton, Texas; and Ogden, Utah.

ReaderLink has become the largest full-service book distributor in North America, reaching 99% of the U.S. population every week and selling one-third of all printed trade books.

McReaken said there were maybe 10 employees in the early stages of the distribution center's makeover, but as time passed, that number has reached 90 fulltime employees.

"And we still have 35 open positions to fill," McReaken said proudly. "They mostly include general warehouse positions, along with forklift operators. We will be adding more positions in the months ahead. Our company continues to grow. There's definitely growth in the publishing and displays business with more volume to direct to the Marion facility."

ReaderLink, which was established in 2011, made a $3.3 million initial investment as part of an expansion grant agreement with the City of Marion. The city secured the funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to help the company purchase equipment, such as forklifts and other indoor transportation, and even more important, a book returns sortation device.

McReaken said ReaderLink manages book programs for all major retailers, distributing a wide variety of children's and adult books. Brands within the publishing group include: Canterbury Classics, Dreamtivity, Portable Press, Silver Dolphin Books, Studio Fun International, and Thunder Bay Press.

"ReaderLink doesn't just take orders from companies," McReaken said.

Cam Curry of Marion said he has been employed at ReaderLink since July 2021 as a forklift operator.

"I like interacting with the people here and I like the steady work," he said, adding that by starting work over a year ago he has seen the company develop or "come to life" over time, he said, and that is exciting to him.

Curry said he also appreciates working in a clean and comfortable environment. In addition to an expansive cafeteria, there are break rooms and locker room facilities.

McReaken, who also served as general manager of Circuit City before it closed some 13 years ago, is a Marion native and SIUC graduate. He said employees at ReaderLink commute from as far away as the Mount Vernon area.

ReaderLink is located at 1100 Glenn Clarida Drive on the far west end of Marion. The distribution center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People interested in employment at ReaderLink should browse the website at readerlink.com to learn more about the company and potential career opportunities.