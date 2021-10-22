Fire and toxic foam ravage Sugar Camp coal plant in Franklin County

Within a matter of weeks, the people of the small village of Macedonia have seen fire, the release of toxic extinguishing foam, devastating environmental impacts, and hundreds out of work in the region.

And this occurred all at the behest of a company that had already declared bankruptcy, knew the risks and kept digging for coal, according to critics and environmental experts.

The fire within the Sugar Camp coal mine has been burning since about the middle of August. To extinguish it, operators dumped 46,000 gallons of toxic foam into the mine.

Environmental experts say a foam that contains a group of chemicals known as PFAS was used unsuccessfully in an attempt to extinguish the fire may have devastating impacts on local water sources for years to come. They say this foam is particularly toxic and detrimental to the health of humans and wildlife.

About 400 employees were reportedly out of work as officials work to contain the disaster, according to an Oct. 5 report by WFCN news.

As of publication, Foresight Energy, the company that owns and operates the mine, did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

The scope of the issue

Twenty days after the Illinois EPA learned of the use of PFAS and received reports that it was detected on a nearby creek on September 21, following a review of inspection observations and water sample results, the Illinois EPA initiated an enforcement action, according to Kim Biggs, the IEPA’s public information officer.

The Illinois EPA did so by issuing a violation notice to Sugar Camp Energy LLC pursuant to the Illinois Environmental Protection Act (EPAct), she said.

“The violation notice alleges violations of several provisions of the EPAct and associated regulations and recommends actions to address the allegations,” Biggs said. “These recommendations include the immediate cessation of all releases from the transfer and storage of firefighting foam concentrate, the expeditious clean up and removal of any spilled firefighting foam concentrate, and the routine inspection of firefighting foam containers for leaks when received and used at the mine.”

To date, Biggs said no water has been tested for the toxins.

“No public water supply systems or private wells have been sampled due to the proximity of such sources to the observed foam,” Biggs said. “The foam was injected by the mine into a fully cased well at a minimum depth of 750 feet. The deepest private well in the area is 462 feet deep and is 4.5 miles away. There are shallower wells (less than 100 feet deep) within a mile radius of the injection site but would not be impacted by the underground injection due depth disparity and the unlikelihood of water moving upwards through longwall fractured zones.”

The Akin Water District services the area surrounding the plant. When reached for comment, an employee of the water district said they “weren’t at liberty to comment” on anything relating to the fire, the foam at Sugar Camp — or what impact the two may have on the environment.

Sonya Lunder, senior toxic advisor with the Sierra Club, said PFAS are unusually toxic chemicals that can impact many parts of the body if exposed.

“They impact our thyroid system, our immune system, internal organs like liver and kidneys, they're linked to immune related digestive problems like ulcerative colitis. If you're exposed during pregnancy, there are long term impacts on infant growth and development, as well as the immune system,” Lunder said.

Lunder said children exposed to the toxins in utero can have long-term suppression of their immune systems. She said while she has been studying toxic environmental chemicals for a long time, there is nothing quite like PFAS that she has come across.

Lunder said PFAS does not break down and will contaminate water sources, once exposed to it, forever.

In addition to attempting to extinguish the fire with PFAS-laden foam, the company has drilled boreholes without proper permits and at least one is close to a creek where the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has detected high levels of PFAS, according to the Sierra Club of Illinois.

Susan Buchanan, an environmental health expert from the University of Chicago, said about 95-to-96% of the average population already have trace amounts of the chemical in their blood because most water is contaminated to some extent. However, large exposures to the chemical can cause cancer and liver problems.

Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz, a senior attorney with Earthjustice specializing in toxic exposure and health, said the chemical has historically been unregulated at a federal level. He said it is of serious concern that it was deliberately used in this situation.

Joyce Blumenshine, conservation co-chair of the Illinois Sierra Club, said the mine has a history of permit violations.

“So this is a big worry because we as people, we need our environment, we need water, we need land that's healthy to grow crops. And these are important concerns for the future well being of that whole area,” Blumenshine said.

Company history

According to Foresight’s website, they operate four mines in Southern Illinois and Sugar Camp contains 1.290 billion tons of coal reserves as of January 2021.

Since 1810, when commercial mining began, 7,400 coal mines have operated in Illinois, according to data from the University of Illinois. Fewer than 30 are currently active.

Foresight and Sugar Camp in particular have a long history in Southern Illinois of environmental and safety concerns.

Tyler Rath, a 20-year-old miner, died on the job at Sugar Camp two weeks before Christmas in 2015. The Mine Safety in Health Administration ruled that his death was due to the company's failure to provide adequate training, according to reports from the Energy News Network. MSHA also found the camp responsible for miner deaths in 2013 and 2014.

“Since the mine opened in 2012, residents living and working around the periphery of Sugar Camp have had to endure daily health hazards from coal dust, long-term contaminated air and water, and the loss of precious farmland,” according to a statement by the Illinois Sierra Club recently released after the PFAS laden foam was released into the mine.

Since the mine came to town, it has worked to buy land from local farmers. The Sierra Club argues those who stayed on their land near the mine have to endure poor air quality and daily health hazards.

The coal industry in Illinois has been struggling for years and in 2020, Foresight Energy, the company that owns Sugar Camp and other mines in the region, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This bankruptcy claim didn’t stop the company from contributing thousands to politicians, both Democrat and Republican, in Illinois since 2012 and $50,000 in lobbying expenses so far in 2021, according to data from OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization that tracks campaign finance and lobbying data. Over $2,500 to former Illinois Mine Safety Official Tony Mayville, according to information collected by EcoWatch.

Those working at Sugar Camp are not members of the United Mine Workers Union, according to UMW’s Benton office. It is unclear when they will return to work.

Prior to mine rescue personnel being permitted to enter the mine, the mine atmospheres must be stable for a period of 72 hours, Biggs said.

“This entails the analysis of mine atmospheres every eight hours to ensure a reliable air quality and quantity trend,” Biggs said. “To this end, the Office of Mines and Minerals’ analytical laboratory will be moving the necessary equipment on-site today to begin running air samples around the clock for the duration of the stabilization period. Until such time that the atmospheres are stable, mine rescue personnel will not be allowed to enter the mine.”

Foresight did not respond for comment regarding this issue.

Legislators weigh in

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said she is calling for a ban on all PFAS chemicals and is asking for more education, regulation and oversight to ensure this never happens again.

“Part of the problem is that this stuff is still being stockpiled, it's still out there. And so when somebody goes to fight a fire, they're ... somewhere where they can't put the fire out, and if they've got this foam then they're going to use it. And what we have to do is just pull it all out, but we also need to provide an alternative. And that's where we can make investments,” Duckworth said in an interview with The Southern.

During Wednesday’s Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works hearing, Duckworth advocated for enacting the Build Back Better budget and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal to help ensure cleanup efforts in communities where aqueous film forming foams, or AFFF, a firefighting foam that contains PFAS, have been used. The foam is now linked to cancer.

“Greater oversight by both federal and local EPA is critically important, especially of our water purification systems. But then this is why it's so critically important to pass this infrastructure package we're working on here in Washington, DC right now,” Duckworth said.

There is currently no prohibition in Illinois on the use of AFFF containing PFAS in emergency incidents, according to Biggs.

“The Illinois EPA has serious concerns about the potential for environmental and health impacts related to PFAS, including the impacts of use of AFFF containing PFAS, and is taking a number of steps to address this emerging contaminant,” Biggs said. “Currently, there are no maximum contaminant levels for any PFAS chemicals.”

Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler’s office declined to comment on the issue until the investigation is complete.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-12) said his office is also waiting for the results of the investigation.

“The fire at the Sugar Camp Mine is currently under investigation and we are waiting for investigators to determine the cause and the scope of the damage done as well as ensure that all best safety practices were used in response. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and hope that it will be resolved quickly and safely so that mine employees can return to work sooner rather than later,” Bost said.

Rep. Dave Severin did not respond to requests for comment.

