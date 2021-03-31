Shawnee Community College announces in-person “rolling commencement” ceremony

ULLIN — Shawnee Community College will hold an in-person “rolling commencement” for spring 2021 graduates on Friday, May 14, college officials announced this week.

The event will begin 5 p.m. on the community's main campus in Ullin.

The college will hold the event at two on-campus locations simultaneously in the Education Center and the Edward Smith Gymnasium.

Jacqueline Smith, administrative assistant to vice president of student success and services, said in a statement the commencement provides students with an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments face-to-face, an experience the college's president and the campus community wanted to provide for student.

Students who participate in the rolling ceremony will have an opportunity to receive photos during the event as they, along with their families, are escorted through the ceremony one family at a time. Family members will also be allowed to attend during the when degrees or certificates are conferred.