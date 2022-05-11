SI Made Expo to return in-person Oct. 15-16 at Marion Pavilion

MARION — Sen. Dale Fowler could hardly contain himself as he enthusiastically addressed Marion Chamber of Commerce members at a monthly luncheon Tuesday. Fowler was on hand to talk about the Southern Illinois Made Expo returning to Marion for an in-person gathering after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The expo was conducted virtually each of the last two years.

"We're so thrilled. It's something that's been a top priority for me since becoming a state senator," Fowler said of the show.

Fowler said he came up with the idea of a Southern Illinois-made showcase after visiting numerous small businesses after being elected to office.

The event is a perfect fit for the "Shop Southern Illinois" initiative promoted by local chambers of commerce, which encourages Southern Illinoisans to purchase good and services from local businesses rather than traveling outside the region.

"It really opened my eyes when I was going around visiting all these manufacturers and business owners that make so many incredible products that are sent all over the world," he said. "That's when I came up with the idea of the expo. I didn't know what to expect when we started planning it, but we had 120 vendors our first year in 2018 and that number went up to 160 in 2019. It turned out to be a real hit. There were people who couldn't get in the doors because all the parking spots were filled."

The senator said a two-year layoff, he thinks, will spark an even larger turnout this year when the expo returns Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Williamson County Pavilion in Marion. He said a plan may be worked out to provide transportation to the pavilion, so that nobody gets turned away that wants to attend.

"I think everyone is excited to see it back again," Fowler said. "It's such a huge benefit to the Southern Illinois economy and a true showcase for our vendors who sell Southern Illinois-made products."

Fowler added that the expo provides early Christmas shoppers with a great opportunity to purchase that special holiday gift from a business owner in the region.

Marion Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Mullins said it will be good to see the vendors and event patrons in person once again.

"We are thankful that we were able to continue the event through COVID-19, but it will be so much better in person," Mullins said. "We will start registering vendors on June 16. In the meanwhile, we will be reaching out to folks to assist us in promoting the event. And we will be engaging regional chambers of commerce to promote the expo to their members and local businesses within their communities. We've already received several phone calls from past participants. They're telling me they're ready to go."

Approximately 3,000 patrons made their way to the pavilion in 2019.

Admission to the show will be $5 with all proceeds raised directly benefiting the Veterans Honor Flight program of Southern Illinois and Operation Honor Guard, which assists at veterans' funerals.

"Our goal is to help out both organizations," Fowler said. "And I think we will raise more than enough money to do so."

About $80,000 was raised from the first two shows.

Mullins said the expo benefits the vendors in that "a whole new market" of shoppers is introduced to products made in the region that was unknown before.

"I think it's wonderful that we have an additional catchpoint with the community," she said.

To register as a vendor or to learn how to be an event sponsor, call the Marion Chamber at 618-997-6311.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0