SIU’s Camp Little Giant resumes this summer on limited basis

Participants must be able to eat, dress and handle other needs with minimal assistance.

The details

The camp sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and include lunch.

Camp Little Giant takes place at the center, located at 1206 Touch of Nature Road, about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

The camper-to-staff ratio is 4-to-1 for each camp.

Drop-off for the campers is a half-hour prior to the start of each session and pick-up is during the half-hour after each camp day ends.

Sign up now

Registration is underway and online signup is available. The registration deadline is two weeks before the start of each camp. However, space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so organizers encourage early registration.

The cost is $400 per camp session.

For those with financial needs, camperships of up to $400 per camper are available. Email tonec@siu.edu for more information.

Contact Jasmine Cave at jcave@siu.edu or 618-453-3950 with questions about the camp.

