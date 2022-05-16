Southern Illinois wreck claims life of former Herrin star quarterback Chance Karnes

HERRIN — Former Herrin High School star quarterback Chance Karnes died over the weekend after being ejected from the back seat of a Ford Bronco in a crash in Red Bud, according to authorities.

The class of 2020 graduate died on impact.

Karnes, who just turned 20 the previous day, had attended a wedding in Red Bud, and according to his mother, Brandi Karnes, the group of four in the Bronco were on their way to a reception when the crash occurred.

Brandi said her son lived a very full life to be so young.

"Chance was constantly on the go. It was hard for any of us to keep up with him," she said.

The driver of the Bronco was Ryne Fithian, 25, of Sparta. He had Karnes and two other passengers with him in the vehicle: Allison Flynn, 22, of Sparta, and Destiny Gillihan, 20, of Batesville, Arkansas. The driver of a second vehicle, Rhonda Schaefer, 57, of Red Bud, allegedly caused the wreck. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Schaefer was traveling east on Old Route 3 when she pulled into the path of and struck Fithian's vehicle, which was northbound on Illinois 3, just north of Red Bud, according to an Illinois State Police District 11 report.

Chance was a three-year varsity quarterback for the Tigers, leading them to the playoffs in two of the three years. The Honorable Mention All-State signal caller was effective at running the ball as much as he was throwing it.

But while he succeeded in football and was fortunate enough to play for his father, Coach Jason Karnes, Chance's true passion was spending time outdoors with his friends and riding horses.

"My stepdad and mom have been around horses my whole life and Chance soon came to love being around horses," Brandi Karnes said. "I can remember him wearing cowboy boots to school every day when he was 5 or 6 years old. He and Papa Mike bonded over horses."

As Karnes got older, he learned about various competitions like cutting and sorting.

In cattle cutting, a horse and rider work together before a judge or panel of judges to demonstrate the horse's athleticism and ability to handle cattle. The idea is for the rider and his horse to keep cattle from running off to the back of the arena.

Karnes also learned about cattle sorting in which the horse rider must locate a specific cow and remove it from the herd and then repeat the procedure several times. The goal of sorting a group of cattle is to put like kinds together - cows from calves or steers from heifers.

Karnes was successful at his craft and won cash prizes on occasion.

After graduating high school, Karnes traveled throughout the country and competed in many rodeos and even gave bull riding a go, but it was horsemanship where he excelled.

Matthew Brandon, Cameron Damico and Reice Hartline were childhood friends of Karnes. All were devastated by the news of the crash and tragic death of their good friend.

"Chance and I did everything together as kids. We fished. We rode four-wheelers. We played sports together and we loved going to the high school football games and running down the sidelines during the game. When we got to high school, he became our quarterback and I was a tight end. I wouldn't want to catch a touchdown pass from anyone else. He was just a great person to be around. I'm still in shock with the news."

Fighting back tears, Damico concurred.

"Chance was the brother that Matthew and I never had," he said. "Growing up with him was a blessing. He was always smiling and laughing and had a very great heart. He was one of the best athletes we knew and we are all going to miss him greatly."

Hartline said Karnes had a knack for making others around him feel better about themselves.

"He was always there to help you out if you needed it, and even if you didn't. He cared that much about his friends. What happened to him is just so horrible. He had so many years to live and do great things."

Chase Sanders said the two became fast friends in high school.

A couple of years older, Karnes spotted Sanders wearing a cowboy hat at school one day and immediately struck up a conversation. That led to horse riding and eventually competitions together.

"We won a sorting division competition in Effingham at a county fair," Sanders said. "Chance was a true cowboy. He made quite an impression on everybody he met. Words can't describe how I feel about him not being here."

While riding horses was his passion, Karnes was also good at working heavy machinery and recently began work with Local 318 (Operating Engineers) as a heavy machine operator.

Although details are not yet finalized, Brandi Karnes said the plan for now is to have the funeral service for her son at the high school football field in Herrin, possibly on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Chance leaves behind a younger sister, Presli, who graduates from HHS later this month.

"Chance always said, 'Live like there is no tomorrow.' And I think he certainly did," Brandi Karnes said.

