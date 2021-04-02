St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank CEO will discuss U.S. economy and monetary policy

CARBONDALE — Noted economist and scholar James “Jim” Bullard, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will discuss the nation’s economy during a virtual discussion Thursday, April 8, hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Bullard has served as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis since 2008. In his post, Bullard participates in the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee, which meets regularly to set the direction of the nation’s monetary policy.

The discussion, part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8.

Bullard and John Shaw, Simon Institute director, will discuss the nation’s economic policies and challenges facing regional, national and global economies.

‘Nuanced understanding’ of economies

“Jim Bullard is one of the most respected and influential economic policymakers in the United States,” Shaw said. “He is highly skilled at translating arcane economic concepts and trends into clear language that will help all of us understand the economic challenges we confront.”