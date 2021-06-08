State agency heads reflect on COVID response

She said one of the biggest challenges was making certain the department’s 17,000 employees were working in sync and to stress urgency, calm, and compassionate care to those on the front lines.

“Everything we did was a bit of an oxymoron,” she remarked. “Urgent but calm, careful but swift.”

Paula Basta, director of the state’s Department on Aging, said the decision to halt in-person meal programs and close centers for senior citizens was difficult, but necessary.

“We knew we were going to save lives,” she said. “At the end of the day, that what it was about. We needed to make sure that they all were going to be OK.”

Basta said while employees, caregivers and clients were all afraid, everyone was able to “step up and care for each other.”

She added the pandemic forced the agency to shift priorities and budgets to care for seniors and caregivers.

“We had to go to programming that was much more flexible and expand the work we needed to do while keeping people safe,” Basta said.

Callahan said the decision to close all of the state’s more than 400 recreational and historical sites was difficult, but the right decision.