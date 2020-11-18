10 lawsuits over COVID-19 restrictions merged in Sangamon County court

The temporary restraining order remains in effect, pending a hearing before Grischow on Dec. 3.

In their request, lawyers with the AG’s Office asked the Illinois Supreme Court earlier this month to consolidate 10 lawsuits — from Cook, Marion, Clinton, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties — into the group of nine cases already pending together before Grischow in Sangamon County.

“There is no need for multiple circuit courts to review filings, hold hearings, and issue decisions on the very same legal question,” the AG’s court filing states.

The AG’s lawyers also point out that the Illinois Supreme Court previously consolidated those nine cases to Grischow’s group of cases “in August and September when presented with a series of cases similarly challenging the governor’s authority to address the pandemic.”

The cases consolidated before Grischow are scheduled for oral arguments in Sangamon County on Dec. 21.

The request from the AG’s lawyers also asked the Illinois Supreme Court to consolidate all future cases filed that involve this legal question to the group of cases in Sangamon County but the Supreme Court did not grant that part of the request.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.