4 Sangamon County restaurants ordered closed temporarily for violating COVID-19 mitigations

After issuing the fines and citations, the Sangamon County health department suspended the restaurants’ food services licenses, but they continued to operate without licenses.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel Wright, who represents the health department, filed a complaint in Sangamon County court against the restaurants. Wright’s complaint asked the court to find that the restaurants violated the county code requiring food licenses, and to issue a temporary restraining order to keep them from operating.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Raylene Grischow granted a temporary restraining order against the four restaurants, pending the next court hearing on Dec. 3.

Thomas DeVore — who represents Charlie Parker’s, Fox Run and Sweet Basil Café — said he believed the rule of law was missing in the Sangamon County courtroom on Tuesday.

“A valid argument that the health department engaged in arbitrary and capricious action was set aside and the strong-arm tactics of the administrative body were upheld by the court,” DeVore said after the hearing.

He said he and his clients are still determining their next steps.

Wright declined to comment on Grischow’s decision.