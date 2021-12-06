5 hospitalized after Hurst 'hazmat incident'

HURST — Five people were taken to hospitals following what Hurst Fire Chief Tom Gottschalk said was an "hazmat incident involving a chlorine tank" on Monday.
Gottschalk said crews were dispatched to T & T Recycling, 16917 Illinois State Route 149, at 10:15 a.m. for a possible explosion. It was later determined that chlorine gas had been released, he said.
Emergency crews from Carterville, Williamson County, Carbondale, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro, Lake Egypt, Benton and West Frankfort and a regional hazardous materials team responded.
The city of Hurst posted on social media that people and pets should remain indoors and to "make sure all windows and doors are shut while we await further instruction from emergency personnel."
Gottschalk said one person was airlifted from the scene and two people were treated and released at the site. Their conditions were not known as of Monday evening, he said.
T & T Recycling processes metals for recycling, including auto bodies, industrial scrap, structural steel and appliances.
A representative of T & T declined to comment on the situation and said a supervisor was unavailable to speak. The person denied that there was an explosion, saying the event was mischaracterized.
The William County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, Gottschalk said.
Photos: A look at coal mining in Southern Illinois history
A group of miners has just been brought up on the hoist in this 1915 photo at Orient 1.
The Southern File Photo
Coal miners of Freeman Tour Coal Mine in Whiteash, about 1959.
Provided
A file photo from 1988 shows workers in the Galatia Mine. Photo by Dave Dewitt.
The Southern File Photo
The Old Squirrel Mine, one of Herrin's first, is pictured sometime in the 1910s.
The Southern File Photo
There was no record in The Southern's archives indicating the date or location of this photo, but a reader wrote to us and said it appears to be the A-Turn Crew at the Inland Steel Coal Co. in Sesser, circa 1980.
The Southern File Photo
A miner inside Old Ben. No. 26 in 1969.
The Southern File Photo
Norman Imhoff of Carbondale operates rotary unit that dumps railroad cars at the coal loading dock at Kellogg, March 28, 1972.
The Southern File Photo
A miner's helmet
The Southern File Photo
Miners inside Old Ben No. 26, Feb. 28, 1969.
The Southern File Photo
This photo provided by Bill Griggs shows miners before entering Old Ben No. 14 in Buckner, sometime in 1940.
Provided by Bill Griggs
The note on the back of this file photo reads: "Black Crystal Coal Mine in Crab Orchard. Photo by Richard Carter." The year is unknown.
The Southern File Photo
The story that accompanied this photo, published in The Southern on Feb. 15, 1968, reads: "Old Ben Coal Corp. mine No. 9 at West Frankfort, the oldest operating deep shaft coal mine in Illinois, has closed down effective today, company officials announced. The last shift at No. 9 finished working at midnight Wednesday. The mine, which employs 311 men, closed because of 'the greatly changed character of present coal markets and the ever-increasing costs of underground mining in over-age properties,' according to a press release issued by Old Ben.
The Southern File Photo
A file photo from 1987 shows men working in a coal mine.
The Southern File Photo
Burr "C" Mine tipple and miners, 1904.
The Southern File
President Jimmy Carter visits a Southern Illinois coal mine with Old Ben President Hugh Evans and UMWA President Sam Church in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Police arrive en masse in Pinckneyville to help patrol and gain control during a 1932 coal mine strike that affected the region.
The Southern File Photo
A family gathers for a photo at the 1944 Valier coal mine workers' picnic at Valier Lake.
Provided by Gerald Flatt
Zeigler Coal Co. opened its first mine in 1904. It was on the north side of the company town that would incorporate as the city of Zeigler in 1914.
Provided by Allan Patton
Damage is shown at the Industrial Coal Company Mine in West Frankfort after the Tri-State Tornado in 1925.
Provided by Franklin County Historical Society
Two men work in a United Electric mine in the 1950s.
Provided by Robert Morefield
A mine in West Frankfort during the 1950s.
Provided by Robert Morefield
United Electric Mine No. 11 in Du Quoin was open from 1929 to 1974.
Provided by Robert Morefield
The Truax Traer Coal Company ran a surface mine in Du Quoin from 1951 to 1970.
Provided by Robert Morefield
Jimmy Carter tours a coal mine during a stop in Southern Illinois in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Former President Jimmy Carter tours a coal mine during a stop in Southern Illinois in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Rescue workers pull a miner worker from the Orient No. 2 coal mine in West Frankfort, Ill., Dec. 22, 1951, following an underground methane explosion. The state legislature passed the Illinois Mining Act of 1953, mandating better ventilation in underground mines and better testing for methane, which investigators said was the cause of the blast.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
A miner is pulled from the C.W. & F. New Orient Mine No. 2 at West Frankfort on Dec. 21, 1951, after a methane explosion 500 feet below the surface. More than half of the 200 men working that night at the Chicago, Wilmington and Franklin Coal mine were killed in what was Illinois' worst coal-mine disaster since 1909 and the worst in the half-century since.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
