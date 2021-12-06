5 hospitalized after Hurst 'hazmat incident'

HURST — Five people were taken to hospitals following what Hurst Fire Chief Tom Gottschalk said was an "hazmat incident involving a chlorine tank" on Monday.

Gottschalk said crews were dispatched to T & T Recycling, 16917 Illinois State Route 149, at 10:15 a.m. for a possible explosion. It was later determined that chlorine gas had been released, he said.

Emergency crews from Carterville, Williamson County, Carbondale, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro, Lake Egypt, Benton and West Frankfort and a regional hazardous materials team responded.

The city of Hurst posted on social media that people and pets should remain indoors and to "make sure all windows and doors are shut while we await further instruction from emergency personnel."

Gottschalk said one person was airlifted from the scene and two people were treated and released at the site. Their conditions were not known as of Monday evening, he said.

T & T Recycling processes metals for recycling, including auto bodies, industrial scrap, structural steel and appliances.

A representative of T & T declined to comment on the situation and said a supervisor was unavailable to speak. The person denied that there was an explosion, saying the event was mischaracterized.

The William County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, Gottschalk said.

