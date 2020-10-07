AARP, senior groups stump for graduated tax, address retirement income claims

Opponents of the amendment have seized on a June comment by Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, who said at a local chamber of commerce event, “One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income … And, I think that's something that's worth discussion.”

Frerichs called a news conference this week to address the statement, but abruptly canceled it, instead issuing a release saying he is against taxing retirement income.

While opponents have argued that allowing different tax rates on different levels of income would open the door for a future tax on high-dollar amount retirement incomes, the actual wording of the amendment does not create a retirement tax and does not make it any easier for the state to levy one.

Pritzker said in a separate news conference Wednesday he was opposed to taxing retirement income.

“I want to preserve the ban on retirement taxes, and I stand with all democrats opposed to raising retirement taxes,” he said. “But the people who are opposed to the fair tax want to put the burden on people who can't afford it. I want to put the burden on the people who can most afford it. And that's our millionaires and billionaires in Illinois.”