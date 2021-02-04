All Illinois regions now reopen under Phase 4

SPRINGFIELD — All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate continued its steady decline, dropping to 3.4%, a number not seen since Oct. 6.

Phase 4 is the loosest guideline outlined by the Pritzker administration, aside from Phase 5, which is essentially a return to normal. But the state cannot enter that phase without the presence of a widely available vaccine and treatment, or an end to the virus spreading in the community.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday of 101,307 test results reported, with an additional 69 virus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, a total of 62,318 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were reported administered in the state, approximately 3,000 less than the day prior.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state has received more than 2.1 million doses of vaccine, with 496,100 of those allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership program. About 2% of the population has received both doses of the vaccine, according to IDPH.