As state election results are certified, Illinois GOP gains 1 seat in House; Dems gain 1 in Senate

Oberweis narrowly lost that congressional race, 51% 49%, to incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, although Oberweis has said he will ask for what’s known as a “discovery” recount.

“The votes in this race have been counted and Mr. Oberweis lost,” Underwood’s campaign spokeswoman said in a statement Friday. “As he has acknowledged, a discovery recount cannot change the outcome of this election. Congresswoman Underwood is in Washington focused on the job she has been elected to do."

The results mean Democrats will still control the House with a 73-45 majority, which is still above the three-fifths supermajority needed to override a veto or pass a constitutional amendment. They will control the Senate by a 41-19 margin, which is also a supermajority.

Late Thursday, Democrats announced that Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, had been reelected to a full term as president of the Senate. Harmon was first elected to that job in January to fill out the remainder of the two-year leadership term that was vacated when former President John Cullerton retired at the end of the 2019 session.