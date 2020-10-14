Backers of Illinois' Path to 100 Act call for action on bill to fund, diversify renewable energy industry

“We are committed to making our workforce as diverse as our state and ensuring that all families can take advantage of clean energy savings,” she said. “But these advances won’t happen if our industry goes out of business. Fixing Illinois’ clean energy funding crisis is necessary to sustain and expand renewables in Illinois and continue to make diversity a cornerstone of our next phase of growth.”

The other major energy legislation gathering support in the General Assembly is the Clean Energy Jobs Act, an 894-page legislative proposal that aims to reform the way the state purchases energy capacity and sets a ramp aimed at achieving 100 percent renewable energy usage in the state by 2050.

That measure is more sweeping than Path to 100, and it includes language aimed at electrifying the transportation sector and ensuring a “just transition” for areas that have lost coal plants by creating new jobs in those communities.

In recent weeks, the governor’s administration, legislators and stakeholders have been meeting in working groups to discuss a path forward on energy reforms, and those discussions are ongoing.

The Path to 100 backers believe their bill can stand alone as a way to create funding for renewable projects outside of other major energy reforms. Davis said he is hopeful that a bill can pass in the fall veto session, scheduled for Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3.

