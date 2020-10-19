BGA investigation: Illinois poorly prepared for flood of unemployment claims

But government records and interviews offer a more complex portrait, and reveal the frenzy inside an agency diminished by staff vacancies at every level in the first 18 months Pritzker was in charge — even before the crisis:

• In recent months, IDES has issued around 1% of its unemployment checks within seven days of the initial applications, making it the slowest state in the nation by that measure. Before the pandemic, it was among the fastest.

• In June, the overwhelmed and understaffed agency told a Senate oversight panel, in writing, that it moved jobless claims that came through elected officials to “the front of the line” over applications that came directly from taxpayers, the BGA found.

• On some key federal measurements for processing unemployment claims, IDES performed better during the pandemic than other big states or than the nation as a whole. But Illinois failed to meet standards in five of 10 performance measures collected by federal authorities, ranging from timely benefits distribution to the soundness of internal audits that detect fraud and underpayments.

Deputy Governor Dan Hynes acknowledged the agency had problems, but said unfilled leadership positions at IDES had little impact.