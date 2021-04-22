Bills creating liaisons for homeless college students, addressing dental care in schools advance

“Stable housing is foundational to academic and social success,” Glowiak Hilton said. “Creating this position is one step toward combating homelessness for students and ensuring they have access to better opportunities.”

Morrison’s bill would allow for schools to offer out-of-office preventative dental services, such as teeth cleanings, for children and teens.

The bill states that IDHFS would administer and regulate the programs and set requirements for follow-up referral care.

The bill also provides that no provider could be charged a fee by any unit of local government to participate in the school-based dental program administered by IDHFS.

“Routine dental care isn’t just about appearance – it’s about overall health and well-being that can affect every part of a child’s life,” Morrison said in a news release. “It’s time we treat dental care like other preventative health care.”

Morrison noted in a news release that about 20 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11, and about 13 percent of those between 12 and 19, have at least one untreated cavity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.