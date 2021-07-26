Bills expanding access to mental health care are among several signed into law

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents will soon have greater access to mental health services under measures Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday.

Starting Jan. 1, most insurance companies doing business in Illinois will be required to provide their beneficiaries with timely and proximate access to treatment for mental, emotional, nervous or substance abuse disorders.

That means beneficiaries will not have to wait more than 10 business days to see a provider after requesting an initial appointment or 20 business days after requesting a repeat or follow-up appointment.

In addition, insurers will be required to maintain an adequate network of mental health care providers so that beneficiaries in Cook County and the surrounding collar counties will not have to travel more than 30 miles or 30 minutes from their home to see a provider. That limit expands to 60 miles or 60 minutes in other areas of Illinois.

Insurers will also have to make exceptions to out-of-network copay requirements if no in-network providers are available within those time and distance limits.