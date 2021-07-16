Black lung, a scourge of the past, still plagues Illinois mines

Bias in the black lung claims process is just one more way, Cohen and Friedman said, that mining companies make it harder for miners to do their work in the safest and healthiest way possible, in an industry that even under the best circumstances can be unhealthy and dangerous.

“Fundamentally our judicial system and democracy is based on the premise that every defendant has the right to a vigorous defense,” Friedman said. “The defendants in these cases — the companies — have a disproportionate amount of resources compared to the miners. There’s an inherent imbalance.”

Cohen notes that there are various measures mines can take to reduce levels of coal dust that cause black lung. But since these measures cost money and can slow production, companies may be reluctant to do so. Cohen and other experts and labor union officials have also long complained about the federal inspection process for coal dust. Mines are notified as to when an inspection will occur and can reduce production during inspections to 80% of normal levels. Before reforms were instituted, they could cut their production to half of normal during dust inspections.

“That’s always going to give you a lower sample than what’s really happening,” Friedman said.

After an outcry from miners and health advocates about the black lung crisis, in 2016 the Department of Labor reduced the amount of coal dust allowed in underground mines from 2.0 to 1.5 milligrams per cubic meter of air.

Over the past five years, the Mine Safety and Health Administration found dust concentrations above the legal limit 100 times in MC-1, or “Sugar Camp,” Illinois’s largest mine. One reading in 2012 was 22 micrograms per cubic meter, 15 times the legal limit, and nine readings were more than double the legal limit.

Meanwhile, the increasing presence of silica dust in coal mines may also be contributing to black lung disease, experts say. Silica dust comes from hard rock that is mined along with coal, and the increasing ability of mine processing equipment to efficiently separate coal from rock means that more rock is being hacked out of mines — and more dust potentially created, Cohen explained.

Silica dust is regulated as a percentage of total allowable dust levels, so it is not regulated as specifically as coal dust, even as it poses an increasing risk to coal miners. During the Obama administration, a new rule on silica limits for mines was proposed and a docket was underway, but the process stalled under the Trump administration. The Biden administration is working on writing and instituting a new rule, according to an expert familiar with the process.

During testimony before Congress in 2019, Cohen said his research showed that silica exposure was an important factor in the resurgence of black lung disease, including among younger miners. He advised the government to require that miners wear personal monitors specifically tracking exposure to silica dust. Silica is a particular risk in Appalachia because of the geology there, Cohen said, but he believes it is also a factor in Illinois.

“Those of us who care for these young miners in our black lung clinics see them fighting for breath,” Cohen told the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Workforce Protections. “They suffer from loss of ability to do simple daily tasks, like walking to the mailbox, playing with their children and grandchildren; not to mention a loss of their careers, hobbies, and ability to support their families. They suffer from early mortality in spite of our heroic attempts to treat them, including referrals for lung transplantation. Let me remind you, there is no cure for this disease, it confers an early death sentence.”

Healing ‘sick’ mines, supporting survivors

Health advocates and experts would like to see both coal dust and silica dust in mines regulated more stringently. And Cohen and Friedman have proposed reforms that could reduce bias in the black lung benefits process, helping miners access benefits more easily if they have black lung disease and potentially creating more incentive for companies to operate the healthiest possible mines.

During the black lung claims process, doctors’ evaluations are presented to a judge, who ultimately decides whether a miner or retired miner gets benefits. The Department of Labor has instituted reforms limiting the number of doctors’ opinions a company can submit, but researchers have also found that companies are likely to seek multiple opinions and submit only those favorable to their position. Federal reforms have also tried to curb this phenomenon, but Cohen and Friedman would like to see safeguards go further.

They propose that all doctors being hired to evaluate claimants be contacted through the Department of Labor, so that they don’t know who is ultimately paying them.

“That would eliminate that coordination between the employer’s legal team and the doctor,” Friedman said.

They also recommended expanding and diversifying the pool of experts regularly called upon to evaluate black lung claims, making evaluators annually report any payments related to black lung claims, standardizing the rate that can be paid for evaluations (so companies don’t pay exorbitant amounts to gain favor with an evaluator), and making sure the best technology is available for evaluations, including tapping artificial intelligence to aid in the evaluations.

Improved standardization and use of the best technology could go far in reducing bias in the black lung claims system, since diagnosing black lung is an inherently subjective pursuit. “You’re looking at shadows in a dark room, it’s not like a blood test where you inject a sample into a machine and it spits out an objective measurement,” Cohen said.

Ideally, a more fair and transparent black lung claims process, along with more stringent dust-related regulations and testing, would help motivate companies to do everything possible to avoid exposing miners to dangerous dust.

Meanwhile, Cohen and Friedman are studying correlations between coal dust exposure and injuries in coal mines, with preliminary work indicating the two are correlated.

“The hypothesis being that a sick mine is a sick mine, with higher dust exposure and higher injury rates,” Friedman said. “Those mines tend to have management that isn’t emphasizing safety.”