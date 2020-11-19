Candy giant Ferrero to build first US chocolate factory in Bloomington

The chocolate giant behind Nutella and Fannie May on Thursday announced plans to build a chocolate factory in Bloomington, Illinois, its first in North America.

New Jersey-based Ferrero North America, part of the Italian candy company Ferrero Group, said it will invest $75 million to expand its existing production facility in Bloomington, where it currently assembles Crunch and SnoCaps, to build a chocolate manufacturing center.

It will be the company’s third chocolate factory worldwide and first outside of Europe.

The new center, which will add 70,000 square feet to the existing 226,000-square-foot facility, will produce chocolate used for Crunch, 100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other products made in North America.

The project, set to begin construction by spring, is expected to create 50 jobs. The Bloomington facility, which Ferrero acquired when it bought Nestle’s U.S. candy business in 2018, currently employs 383 people.

“The investment in Bloomington will enable continued growth for Ferrero in North America and will create significant opportunities for the Bloomington community,” Paul Chibe, President and CEO, Ferrero North America, said in a news release.