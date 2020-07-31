Census can ‘empower’ Asian-Americans, officials and organizations stress

The state’s self-response rate for the 2020 census stands at 67.5%, which is lower than 2010’s response rate of 70.5%. While the Illinois response rate is higher than the national average, the chance of losing federal funding and representation in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of residents being undercounted looms large. Outreach normally done by community groups has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Chan McKibben, executive director of Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, says her organization and others have been “working creatively” to reach out to the community — “through phone, Chinese and mainstream media and social media, word of mouth, sharing information through community organizations and businesses to ensure that everyone is counted,” McKibben said.

“I hope everyone can join us to make one last push before the Census Bureau’s enumerators begin their work in August.”

That work, which involves the Census Bureau sending door knockers to unresponsive homes, may not be as helpful for preventing undercounting as previously expected. The Trump administration has shortened the deadline for door knocking, which is expected to start Aug, 11, from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30, according to a recent report by NPR.

