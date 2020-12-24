Changes in US food systems may extend beyond pandemic

COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way food products are grown, processed and delivered. And some changes will likely continue into the future.

“In typical British understatement, there have been a fair set of challenges this year, and a lot’s happened,” said Nicholas Fareday, who heads up food and agricultural research at Rabobank. “No one is going to dispute the profound impact COVID has had on the food system. This is not something we can just hold our breath on and get past. All the psychologists will tell you that once you’ve been doing something for 60 or 70 days, you get used to it.”

Fareday was part of a panel of business executives, educators and economists taking part in a conference initiated by the Chicago Federal Reserve. The purpose was to examine changes in the food sector due to the pandemic, and how the industry is responding.

Among other things, COVID has altered perceptions of availability and use.