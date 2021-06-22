Chicago UFO buffs await release of Pentagon report into unexplained sightings

“They’re not afraid to say there are UFOs, or even that aliens are living among us. They’re not scared of that subject anymore. (The Pentagon report is) just going to confirm what we already know.”

Famous sightings

The National UFO Reporting Center lists 2,758 alleged sightings in Illinois since 1947, but director Peter Davenport says that’s likely a tiny fraction of the true number.

“My opinion is that out of 10,000 or 20,000 people who see an object they sincerely believe was or may have been a UFO, (researchers) capture only one of those sightings,” he said. “If you want to test my theory, go to a big party sometime and ask everyone who saw a UFO to raise their hands. Then ask how many have reported them. Virtually all of the hands go down.”

There are exceptions, of course. In 2006, a dozen United Airlines workers at O’Hare International Airport reported seeing a large, disc-like object floating over the airport. According to their accounts, it rose after several minutes and punched a perfect circle into the clouds.