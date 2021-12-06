 Skip to main content
Chlorine tank explosion reported in Hurst

HURST — Hurst residents are being told to stay indoors after a chlorine tank explosion.

The city in a Facebook post said the explosion was at T & T Recycling. The business is at 16917 State Highway 149. 

The company processes metals for recycling, including auto bodies, industrial scrap, structural steel and appliances. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office directed questions to Hurst Fire Rescue, which was not immediately available. 

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available. 

 

 

