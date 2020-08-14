COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois

Those counties include Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to IDPH, the rolling positivity rate in the Metro East area was 8.2%, surpassing a benchmark that can trigger new social and economic restrictions. It was also the sixth consecutive day of a rising positivity rate in that region.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in intensive care units and 126 of those patients were on ventilators. Each of those statistics is slightly lower than Thursday’s numbers.

The rolling positivity rate in the region of central Illinois that includes Bloomington and Peoria increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.6%. That region has had seven consecutive days of rising positivity rates.

The positivity rate in Southern Illinois held steady at 7.5%. The rates in other regions ranged from 2.5% in eastern Illinois to 6.6% in Kankakee and Will counties.

To help prevent the spread of the disease, IDPH continues to advise all people in Illinois to wear face coverings and to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others when they are out in public.

