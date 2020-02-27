Appellate defender: Case backlog ‘a crisis in the criminal justice system’

“Even though we are making significant progress, I believe the situation we’re facing is a crisis in the criminal justice system. I believe that, the Supreme Court believes that, and the appellate court believes that,” he said, calling his request a “tremendous ask.”

Chadd said the added funding is important because his office represents those who cannot afford private attorneys but are appealing severe cases such as felonies, Class A misdemeanors, misdemeanors with imprisonment and more.

“We do the vast majority of criminal appeals in the state of Illinois,” he said.

The added funding would also allow for an increase in the pay plan for attorneys to $61,000 from $59,000 annually. It would also provide for three additional support staff.

Chadd said about 40 percent of the cases in the backlog are in Cook County, which makes up the state’s first of five appellate court districts. Four of the proposed new attorneys would serve that area, he said.

The state’s second district would see one or two new attorneys, the fourth three or four, and the third and fifth would each see one.

Chadd also said his office has a part-time expungement officer, but a budget increase would allow the department to make the position full-time.