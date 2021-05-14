Federal judge rules in favor of deputies in Champaign woman's pat-down lawsuit

CHAMPAIGN — A federal judge ruled against a Champaign woman who had accused a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy of an intrusive pat-down search.

In a 44-page ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce ruled in favor of Deputy Cory Christensen, who conducted the search, and his colleague, Deputy Cody Floyd.

“There was nothing the court observed on the video that was invasive or would go beyond the necessary scope of a pat-down search for weapons,” Bruce wrote, referring to the body- camera footage of the search. “Rather, Christensen, during a lawful investigatory traffic stop, conducted (with Plaintiff’s consent) a carefully limited protective search of Plaintiff’s outer clothing in an attempt to discover weapons which might be used to assault him.”

He did not rule on alleged violations of state law in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Wylesha Ayres, so the case could be appealed or refiled in state court.

Ayres’ attorney, Shneur Nathan, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman declined to comment.

The pat-down happened after Ayres was pulled over the evening of May 8, 2019, on Dobbins Drive in north Champaign.