Illinois House committee talks police reforms beyond scope of bill already filed

Slaughter said the sentencing reforms are meant to reduce the number of prisoners incarcerated in the state.

“It's important to know the aim and the intent of these provisions are to try to prevent individuals from touching the system and to prevent individuals from further touching the system,” he said.

Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said she was worried House members and the public would not have enough time to evaluate the language of the new provisions, which had not been provided at the subject matter hearing.

“I’m not trying to be a jerk about this but there’s a lot of stuff being added and when are we going to see it?” Bryant asked. “Since (the language of the bill) is not here yet, the general public wasn’t made aware that this hearing is going on. So, the general public hasn't had the opportunity to weigh in and now we’re saying there is going to be additional stuff added to this.”

“They're not getting to even to hear what's going on today, unless they happen to see one of our social media posts,” she said.

Slaughter said any new language would be presented to the committee for review before it goes to a vote. The committee, along party line vote, passed a shell bill out of committee that could be used as a vehicle for the omnibus bill.