Illinois lawmaker pushes for limits on solitary confinement

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois man who spent 20 years in solitary confinement after being convicted of a minor theft and, later, driving without a license is now helping lead a push for legislation to limit the use of isolation in state prisons.

Anthony Gay, who served 24 years in prison after being convicted as a young man, wept during a news conference in Chicago on Tuesday as he explained his experience.

“When the conditions of confinement were psychologically eating me inside out, instead of being removed from solitary confinement and offered adequate psychological counseling, I was prosecuted, given 100 years and buried deeper in solitary confinement for symptoms of mental illness that solitary confinement created,” he said.

With Gay at the news conference was Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, a Chicago Democrat and lead sponsor of House Bill 182. Ford said the bill will be known as the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act. It would put strict limits on the use of solitary confinement for disciplinary purposes.

Among other things, it would limit such confinements to no more than 10 consecutive days, 10 days in a 180-day period and require that when inmates are out of their cells, they have access to activities, group therapy, medical treatment, meals, classes, job assignments, visits and exercise.