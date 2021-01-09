Legislation backed by Illinois Attorney General Raoul would reform police certification

Under the proposal, ILETSB would be granted greater discretionary power to decertify officers based on the determinations of the Certification Review Panel. Officers found to have committed an act that would be a felony or misdemeanor, even if not convicted or charged, would also be subject to decertification.

Additional offenses that could result in decertification would also be included: excessive use of force; failing to intervene when another officer uses excessive force; tampering with dash or body cameras, including the footage created by these cameras or directing others to do so; committing perjury, making false statements or tampering with evidence; and engaging in conduct of “moral turpitude,” which would be defined as any action that goes against the responsibility to protect the public or an action that sullies the integrity of law enforcement.

Government agencies would be prohibited from granting status as law enforcement to anyone without an active certification from ILETSB, with an exception granted to elected law enforcement officials such as sheriffs.