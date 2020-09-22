Denied marijuana dispensary applicants will have chance to amend applications

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to the licensing process for marijuana dispensaries Monday after weeks of criticism from activists, lawmakers and applicants who were initially denied for the first round of 75 licenses.

Now, failed applicants will have an opportunity to amend their applications and receive more information as to why they were denied points in the scoring process.

In a news release Monday, Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said they came to the decision after a “careful examination” based on “feedback from community leaders and stakeholders.”

The change allows denied applicants to resubmit their applications or have them rescored after receiving a “supplemental deficiency notice” that tells them which specific portions of their application lost points and prevented them from reaching the 252-point perfect score needed to enter the lottery to distribute licenses.

Those receiving a perfect score after this process takes place would be added to the lottery for the first 75 licenses.

An applicant may not, however, change the owners or makeup of its ownership group on resubmitted applications. Officials said the process allowing for rescoring could be wrapped up “this fall.”