AP: Republican Mary Miller wins 15th Congressional District

MATTOON — Republican Mary Miller was projected to win the 15th Congressional District of Illinois over Democrat Erika Weaver, according to The Associated Press.

With 53% of precincts reporting, Miller received 118,894 votes to Weaver’s 45,445 votes. AP called the race at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Miller will succeed U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who held the 15th seat since 2013 and spent 12 terms in Congress. He announced he would not be seeking re-election in August 2019.

The 15th Congressional District includes 33 counties covering most of southeastern Illinois.

Miller of Oakland said her goals include defending the American values of family, faith and freedom — values she believes are under attack by the "radical left."

Weaver, a public defender and school board member from Mattoon, said she understands the difficulties families face regarding housing and food security and identified the district's priorities as healthcare, education and economic development.

Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided.