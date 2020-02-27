Bill targets pavement sealant linked to health hazards for public disclosure

Coal tar sealants are generally used to protect the surface of the underlying asphalt, thereby extending its useful life. But over time, it tends to break down and eventually washes away from rain water, sending it into stormwater drainage systems, then into lakes, rivers and streams.

Steven McCracken, technical director for the DuPage River Salt Creek Workgroup, an organization that helps municipalities and wastewater treatment plants in the DuPage-Cook County area comply with federal clean water regulations, said PAHs have been showing up in that area at levels that could pose risks to aquatic life.

“We were actually looking for metals and we discovered concentrations of these pollutants at levels that would be impactful on aquatic life at numerous sites,” he said. “And when I say impactful, I mean that there's a scientific sort of threshold that you pass [and] you say you're probably going to see impacts. That's the kind of level that we were seeing them at.”

Despite the health and environmental concerns, PAHs are not regulated at the federal level. As recently as last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was in the process of developing toxicity standards for PAHs, but that process was suspended in December 2018.