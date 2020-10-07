Black lawmakers seek to revamp social studies education in Illinois

One of the ways CPS has been adjusting its curriculum, Swinney said, is reexamining all of the material being used in classrooms to find out how various social groups are portrayed.

“If you are reading a story that includes Black characters or Black people in the story, one of the questions we have to ask is, what is the role of Black people in the story?” he said. “Is it always subservient to another particular group? How are they playing out in this story? What are the power centers and structures in the story? And so we want to make sure that we are supporting teachers in classrooms and schools when examining curriculum.”

Lightford, who both chairs the ILBC and serves as Senate Majority Leader, said it was natural for Chicago Public Schools to make those efforts because it has the largest Black population in the state.

“But it's always like that,” she added. “Once you leave Chicago, you leave Cook County, the rest of the state, Black people struggle even more. Percentages are always lower for them. They get the last and little bit of the information.”