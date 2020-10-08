Durkin calls on Democrats to demand Madigan answer questions or resign

That means Republicans would have to petition again for a new committee after lawmakers convene in January for the start of the 102nd General Assembly if they want the investigation to continue.

Welch has said he postponed further hearings because he did not want the investigation to be used as “political theater” leading up to the election. As evidence of that, he pointed to the fact that two Republican committee members — Reps. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst and Grant Wehrli of Naperville — called out their Democratic challengers in a news conference this week, demanding they state publicly whether or not they would vote for Madigan for another term as speaker if they are elected.

But Durkin responded Thursday by insisting the investigation is not political.

“This isn't politics. This is one of the most serious scandals that we've ever experienced in Illinois, and it's just going to get larger,” he said. “It has nothing to do with politics. And it's unfortunate that the Democrats look at this as politics.”

Madigan himself has not been charged in the bribery scheme and he has denied any wrongdoing. On Friday, Sept. 25, he issued a letter saying he would not testify before the investigating committee, again asserting that all he did was recommend some people for jobs at the company.