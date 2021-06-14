Energy bill still not filed less than 24 hours before planned vote

That includes, but is not limited to, $694 million in subsidies to three nuclear plants owned by energy giant Exelon at a cost of about 80 cents on the average monthly ratepayer bill; an added $1.22 to an average bill to fund new renewable development; 86 cents for an expanded low-income weatherization program; about 18 cents per month to incentivize the transition of closed or closing coal plants to solar facilities; and another 9 cents per month for the conversion of coal sites to battery storage.

The average ratepayer bill for the purposes of the estimates is based on 650 kilowatt hours of usage monthly, which would equal a bill of about $90, depending on the area of the state.

Members of the working group believe the level of subsidies, as well as the vast majority of the provisions in the two nearly 900-page draft bills, have been worked out.

But negotiations continue on a number of measures, including the planned 2035 closure date for coal plants, equity measures for the renewable energy industry and language mandating that prevailing wages be paid for labor on renewable projects.

The closure date for coal plants is the issue that derailed the bill ahead of the May 31 adjournment date of the regular legislative session.