Energy working group negotiations to continue through weekend as new bill surfaces

“Also highlighted are the measures in the bill that pertain to the Prairie State Energy Campus, which remains subject to the declining caps on greenhouse gases,” the governor’s office wrote in a memo to working group stakeholders. “An exemption for the nation’s seventh largest polluter remains unacceptable to the Governor, as well as the nearly 50 legislators that have indicated they will not support a bill that does so.”

The governor’s proposal received pushback in the Senate as the May 31 scheduled end of session passed, with Senate President Don Harmon citing concerns about municipal coal plant closures from members of his Democratic caucus as a reason for slowing the bill down.

Harmon’s office had drafted a bill separate from the governor’s this week, which a spokesperson said was drafted to drive discussion through the weekend working group sessions.

Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, who was the sponsor of the Clean Energy Jobs Act bill, which has been a major part of working group negotiations, said in a phone call Friday the group is in the process of reconciling some portions of the two draft energy bills, including the coal-fired power plant measures.