House committee approves bill addressing domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD — State lawmakers on a human services panel were visibly emotional Wednesday as they listened to a domestic violence survivor recount how her estranged husband killed her 18-month-old son.

Cassandra Tanner-Miller was standing in her kitchen in September 2019 when “this monster” entered her home through the back sliding doors, asked if she and her two children were “ready to die today” and beat her “relentlessly” and “violently.”

He shot her son, Colton, 10 times in the head before Tanner-Miller came to and, with “a mother’s strength,” she said, ran with her daughter, then age 9, out of the home to a neighbor’s garage as her estranged husband was shooting at them. He later turned the gun on himself.

“I followed everything I was supposed to do to escape this monster, ... and realized while I held my son for the last time ... that I had to be the voice for so many who have fallen before me in the hands of an abuser,” Tanner-Miller said. “I needed to make sure that my son was not just a number that people tally on a sheet on statistics when there are things that we could be doing in the state of Illinois to protect, to serve and to ensure that Illinois has a future for families.”