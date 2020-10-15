Illinois gun owners frustrated with FOID application backlog

Pearson confirmed that despite the emergency rule extending the expiration dates, many gun dealers still will not sell firearms to anyone who does not have a current, valid FOID card.

“I know that they're worried about liability,” he said. “And so, (the rule) might say that they're okay, but the law says you can't do it, and the executive order overrides the law. It is a big quagmire. Plus the fact that these people can't buy ammunition in Illinois. And so they have to go on online and buy it, and to get it online, you have to supply the provider of that ammunition, the seller of that ammunition, with a valid FOID card and they don't have a valid FOID card.”

Pearson said that has been especially frustrating for hunters because deer and waterfowl hunting seasons are coming soon.

“And deer slugs in some places are in short supply,” he said. “So, you know, you're supposed to have a valid FOID card while you're out hunting. But of course, the executive order overrides that, so they're not doing anything about it.”

ISP general counsel Yvette Loizon said during Wednesday’s hearing that the agency has heard directly from firearms dealers about the issue.