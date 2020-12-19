Illinois House Deputy Minority Leader Demmer considering statewide 2022 run

Demmer and fellow Republicans in May opposed the governor’s budget, saying it was based on “hypothetical revenues” created by the graduated income tax, which failed, and a federal stimulus package for states that has stalled in Congress. But when asked if Republicans should propose a list of budget cuts going into negotiations, Demmer said that’s not his preferred way of negotiating.

The state should first adopt a realistic revenue estimate and host appropriations hearings throughout the session to plan on spending the anticipated revenue, he said, instead of adopting a revenue estimate to accommodate spending at the end of a legislative session. It’s customary in Springfield that budgets are negotiated by nonpublic working groups then brought to rank-and-file lawmakers in the waning hours of session with limited time for review.

Demmer and Pritzker have also agreed that Madigan should have testified before the legislative committee launched by Republicans to investigate his ComEd ties. Democrats dissolved the committee this week, asserting that it was called for political purposes.

Asked if his intent to run for statewide office gives credence to the claim that the committee was called to advance Republican members’ visibility, Demmer pointed to the seriousness of the allegations.