Illinois Legislative Black Caucus calls for racial equity in education

Lightford said her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were all homemakers with limited education. Thanks to “some of the best teachers” in grammar school who looked like and could relate to her, as well as the support of her mother to receive a quality education, Lightford said, she was the first in her family to receive a college degree.

During the news conference, Davis said the potentially expensive measures will need the support of his colleagues outside of the Black Caucus.

“While they’re saying they’re with us now, when the rubber hits the road we’ll see exactly where they are,” he said, without naming any specific colleagues. “They just have no desire to see the equity that needs to come about by assisting the Black community.”

Democratic legislative leaders Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, have both issued public statements in support of the Black Caucus’ legislative agenda.

Lightford said she was “encouraged” by the support for the agenda she’s seen outside of the Black Caucus.

“I think change is not something always easily and readily received … You have to have courage to make a change,” she said.