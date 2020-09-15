Illinois ‘reviewing questions’ before setting cannabis dispensary license lottery date

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Tuesday that it continues to “review questions” and has still not set a date for a lottery to distribute 75 cannabis dispensary licenses.

After IDFPR announced earlier this month that just 21 applicants qualified for the first 75 social equity licenses, lawmakers and stakeholders immediately raised concerns with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, asking his administration to temporarily stop the process.

The licenses were originally scheduled to be distributed in May, but the process was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 3, an IDFPR spokesperson said the lottery would be scheduled in “late September.” But IDFPR said Tuesday there is still no scheduled lottery date.

“The final date for the lottery for adult-use cannabis licenses had not been set as of today,” an IDFPR spokesperson wrote in an email. “As we continue to review questions that have been raised, our goal is to provide time to ensure that the process is fair and equitable. A date for the lottery will be announced by IDFPR.”