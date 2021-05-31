Limited in-state college betting bill unveiled on session’s final day

The bill also allows fraternal organizations, such as VFW posts and American Legions, to apply for gambling machine licenses, even if the municipality in which they reside has a local ban on them. It also allows fraternal facilities without liquor licenses to apply. Those provisions would not apply, however, to such facilities in Chicago and Cook County.

The bill caps an annual fee that non-home rule municipalities can charge on video gaming terminals at $250, up from $25. The fee would be capped at $250 for home rule municipalities as well, although Rita said he intended to include a “grandfather” provision allowing municipalities charging more than that amount to continue to do so. That could be added in a floor amendment, he said.

The legislation also prohibits municipalities from taxing video gambling machines or bets placed on the machines – an action Rita referred to as a “push tax.” If a municipality has already levied such a tax on video gambling as of June 1, they may continue to charge it, but they may not “increase, expand, or extend the tax or tax rate on such persons participating in playing video gaming terminals,” according to the legislation.

During a House committee hearing Monday, Rita said suburban communities Oak Lawn and Waukegan currently had such a tax on the books.