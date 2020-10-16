Partisan battle over Illinois Supreme Court race could exceed $6 million in spending

During this election season, like past years, Kilbride’s campaign committee has been funded largely by plaintiff law firms as well as education and labor unions.

He has also received backing from prominent Republicans, including ex-Gov. Jim Thompson shortly before his death, and Dan Webb, a former U.S. Attorney in Chicago.

The anti-retention effort is backed by fiscal conservatives, including Griffin and Richard Uihlein, who are aligned with business interests and the Illinois GOP.

Uihlein and his wife, Elizabeth, co-founded Uline, a distributor of shipping materials.

Griffin and Uihlein are both billionaires who have spent millions to support “liberty-oriented” conservative causes and candidates in the state.

They also donated to campaigns opposed to the graduated income tax constitutional amendment set to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The constitutional amendment, if passed, would eliminate the state’s flat income tax requirement and increase tax rates for individuals in higher income brackets.

In an interview with CNI, Kilbride said the politicization of the court is not something he started.

“There would be no contributions at all if the other side were not attacking me,” he said.