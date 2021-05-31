Senate Republicans still pushing for review of Prisoner Review Board appointments

“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have chosen to politicize this process, but they are well aware the procedure is routine,” she added. “The Prisoner Review Board is charged with making parole determinations independently, and to involve them in this shameless display of partisanship is inappropriate and dangerous.”

The PRB, a 15-person body appointed by the governor, imposes release conditions for incarcerated individuals being released from prison.

The board has the authority to grant, deny or determine conditions of parole and notify victims and families when an inmate is going to be released from custody. The board also makes recommendations for clemency petitions to the governor.

There are currently 10 members of the PRB serving without Senate confirmation.

Four of the appointees in question include Aurthur Mae Perkins, Joseph Ruggiero, Oreal James and Eleanor Wilson. All four were appointed by Pritzker in March and April of 2019, but were never confirmed by the Senate. The governor since withdrew their nominations and reappointed them to restart a 60-session-day clock in which their appointments could be heard by the committee.