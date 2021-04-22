House passes bill to reclassify small-amount drug possession as misdemeanor

“Here's a typical situation, you have an area, anywhere in the state of Illinois that has a lot of activity, crime activity, and also a history of drug activity. These (police) officers will see an individual on a street corner, they will look in his direction, that person will drop bags on the ground, and possibly flee,” Durkin said.

In these cases, prosecutors are only able to charge the person with possession rather than distribution of drugs because of legal precedent, he said.

“So those are the people who are going to get the benefit of this bill. A lot of them are drug dealers, and I have zero tolerance for that,” Durkin said. “Mark my words, it's a mistake.”

The bill applies, retroactively, so it would allow individuals whose offenses have been reclassified as a lesser felony or a misdemeanor to seek resentencing for their conviction.

It also would enable any circuit court or state’s attorney to create a misdemeanor drug program for low-level drug offenders to obtain addiction treatment. The program would not be available to anyone who is charged with a crime involving violence. A person who successfully completes the drug treatment program would be eligible to have their charges dismissed.